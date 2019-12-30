|
January 27, 1955 -
December 24, 2019
Jean Marie Spaulding, 64, of Everett, WA, formerly of Anacortes, WA, died peacefully in her sleep on December 24, 2019 at her home in Everett from complications due to cancer.
Jean was the eighth of fourteen children born to the late Herman and Sue Bockenkamp on January 27, 1955 in Sunburst, Montana. The family moved to Anacortes, Washington in 1958 where Jean grew up a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and graduated from Anacortes High School in 1973. She continued her education at Skagit Valley College, studying to become a Medical Secretary for a year.
Jean met her husband, Steven, in 1973 and the couple began their over 43 years of marriage in 1976. They settled in Anacortes and welcomed their sons Jerome and Kevin in 1977 and 1979 respectively. Jean was a dedicated mother, devoted wife, and selfless friend. She served as a volunteer and worked at her sons' schools. Jean was also a constant fixture at countless sporting events, supporting youth sports for many years.
After raising their children, Jean and Steven traveled the United States as a Foreman and wife team, making stops in Chicago, IL, Columbus, OH, Las Vegas, NV, Dallas, TX, and Detroit, MI. They finally settled in Everett in 2009, where she enjoyed regular visits with her grandchildren. Jean loved God, her family and friends, singing and dancing. She was a guiding light to her boys, a perfect partner for her husband, and will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
Jean is survived by her husband, Steven, son Jerome and his wife, Julie, son Kevin and two grandchildren, Emma and Anthony. She is also survived by her brothers, William, Lawrence, Steven, and Gregory Bockenkamp; sisters Annette Hornsby, Susan Donnell, and Helen Stephens and their respective families.
Jean Marie will be laid to rest at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes, WA.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
Published in Anacortes American on Jan. 8, 2020