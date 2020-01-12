|
SERVICE
REMINDER
A Celebration of Life ceremony for Jean will be held on January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church located at 2201 H Avenue, Anacortes, WA 98221.
A private family graveside service will be previously held at Fernhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Family Center of Anacortes or Hospice of the Northwest in Mount Vernon.
Arrangements are in care of Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.
For those who would like to share memories of Jean, please address cards to Alba Stevens, 3743 Birch Way, Anacortes, WA, 98221 or sign on to the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
The family wishes to thank all those who knew Jean for being a part of her life.
Published in Anacortes American on Jan. 15, 2020