Jean Walch, 81, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Everett, WA.
Jean was born in Anacortes, to Dorsey & Marguerite Marchant.
Her parents owned Dorsey's Grocery on Commercial Ave.
Jean was in AHS class of 1957.
Jean married Clifford Walch, also of Anacortes, on March 5, 1955.
They retired to Sedro-Woolley in 1989, where Jean remained until 2011 when she moved to Snohomish to be near Rose and family.
A devoted wife and mother, Jean loved to dance and laugh. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, needle work, gardening and being with her family, especially grandchildren.
Jean is survived by children, Mark (Linda) Walch, Diamond, MO; Clifford (LeeAnn) Walch, Friday Harbor; and Rose (Tim) Fowler of Snohomish; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and sister, Darlene (Bill) Symonds, Lake Stevens.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Cliff.
Jean's life will be celebrated at First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish, March 22 at 2:00.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pilchuck Audubon Society, 1429 Ave. D, PMB 198, Snohomish, WA 98290, or your charity of choice.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 23, 2020