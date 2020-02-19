Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN WALCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN WALCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN WALCH Obituary
Jean Walch, 81, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Everett, WA.

Jean was born in Anacortes, to Dorsey & Marguerite Marchant.

Her parents owned Dorsey's Grocery on Commercial Ave.

Jean was in AHS class of 1957.

Jean married Clifford Walch, also of Anacortes, on March 5, 1955.

They retired to Sedro-Woolley in 1989, where Jean remained until 2011 when she moved to Snohomish to be near Rose and family.

A devoted wife and mother, Jean loved to dance and laugh. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, needle work, gardening and being with her family, especially grandchildren.

Jean is survived by children, Mark (Linda) Walch, Diamond, MO; Clifford (LeeAnn) Walch, Friday Harbor; and Rose (Tim) Fowler of Snohomish; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and sister, Darlene (Bill) Symonds, Lake Stevens.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Cliff.

Jean's life will be celebrated at First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish, March 22 at 2:00.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pilchuck Audubon Society, 1429 Ave. D, PMB 198, Snohomish, WA 98290, or your charity of choice.

Share memories of Jean and sign the online guest register at
www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -