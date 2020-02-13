|
|
June 8, 1939 -
February 10, 2020
Jean Johansen of Anacortes, WA passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020.
She was born in Seattle, WA on June 8, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Elinor MacLaurin.
Jean was loved by her family and numerous friends. She was an accomplished artist who loved nature, and beautifully captured that in her paintings. Jean was an outstanding cook and was devoted to her prayer practice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Elmer.
She is survived by her son, Paul Johansen and his loving partner, Candace; her daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Joseph Teehan; and grandchildren, Thomas and Ella Teehan.
Public visitation of Jean will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel from 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday February 20, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel at 2:00pm on Friday February 21, 2020. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fernhill Cemetery.
To share memories of Jean, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 19, 2020