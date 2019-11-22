|
Jeanette peacefully left us, surrounded by family, on November 18, 2019 at the age of 92.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Katherine and Harry Timm, and raised with her beloved sister, Pat, in Rock Island, Illinois.
Following high school, Jeanette waited for Pat to graduate and they left the Midwest for California in 1948 to embark on a new life. She lived at the YWCA, and worked for the telephone company, "Number please", in Long Beach, California. There, one of the "Y- girls" introduced her to Ronald Greenslade, who swept her off her feet and they married three months later in 1951.
It took three years to start a family, but momentum was gained with three children in three years, followed by a set of twins a year later.
She was soft spoken and shy, but she was the quiet strength behind her husband Ron, whose career path took them back and forth from California to Colorado and Massachusetts every two to five years.
Jeanette's heart was in her home and family, and she crafted each new house into a home with understated class. She employed William Morris' contention that one should, "Have nothing in your home that is neither beautiful nor useful". She was the epitome of June Cleaver, to doff her apron when Ron was due home from work and put on a fresh skirt and lipstick. Long remembered will be the kisses used to welcome her man home, treat scraped knees, and gauge forehead temperatures. She loved to laugh, but those lips could turn to a firm line if her children were naughty, or in later years, if she perceived that she was being told what to do; "feisty Momma".
While she was not a swimmer and feared water, her drive to keep her family close led them to camping, house-boating, and skiing trips. Since five children in a tent led to cramped quarters, Mom told Dad early on that she "would follow him anywhere if he bought them an RV". From then on, they took to motor-homing vacations back and forth across the country, even long after their children left home, to visit them and their grandchildren.
Jeanette loved art, opera, bird watching, and had a passion for pretty fabric. She filled cabinets with her art and craft projects. While Ron appeared to be the master mind of the pair, it was Jeanette who humbly created continuity for the family and often supplied the missing words needed to finish the crossword puzzle. She taught us about the meaning of family, courage, generosity, loyalty, and love.
In their final years, she and Ron moved to Anacortes, Washington, to enjoy the beauty of the northwest and to be closer to their west-coast families. Their new-found home of Anacortes is where Ron passed in 2017 after 65 years of marriage.
Jeanette is survived by her five children: Cathy Maier (John), Patti Davis (Mike), David Greenslade (Dannette), Karen Cole, and Carol Misanko (Ed); grandchildren: Lyndsay Lujan (Dustin), Matt Maier, Kristy Leonard (Matt), Laura Zeller (Jeff), Amadee Slattery (Mike), Ilana Quesnell (Jacob), and Jacob Greenslade (Janet), Whitney LaBarbera (Matt), Ty Cole (Tiana), Ally and Jamie Misanko, seven great- grandchildren, and nephews: Stuart Mason (Kim), Larry Mason (Cindy), and niece, April Felguth (Ernie).
She was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Cosette Timm, husband Ron, son-in-law, Fred Cole, and granddaughter, Jennifer Maier.
Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel.
Our dear Momma, may you rest in peace beside Ron and Pat at Grandview Cemetery.
Our deepest gratitude goes to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospice and registered nurse, Kevin, who helped us honor her with the love and dignity she so deserved. For those who wish to remember Jeanette, donations to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospice can be made in her name.
