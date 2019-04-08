October 8, 1929 -

March 17, 2019



Jeanne Packer was born in New York City on October 8th, 1929 and passed away March 17th, 2019 in Burlington, Washington. She was born a bright and spunky child with a wicked sense of humor.



Mom was happiest when she was learning and accomplishing. She took night classes while raising three children as a single mother and loved writing. At age 80, she published a historical fiction novel, The True Story of Olive Oatman, which continues to sell on Amazon today.



Whatever peaked mom's interest resulted in a level of mastery. She loved to paint, was a master gardener and could often be seen with a tool belt strapped around her waist as she remodeled several houses.



Jeanne married Harry Packer in 1980 and had non-stop adventures living in wonderful resort towns in Hawaii, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe and the likes. Mom had a pioneering spirit in each new destination and created careers for herself as varied as teacher, restaurant owner, real estate broker and provider of administrative support for the Boeing engineering department in Everett, WA.



Jeanne is survived by her loving family: Harry Packer, husband of 40 years, sister Dorothy Roberts, children, Valerie Berg, Amanda Bilick and Mark Ludewig, and step-children, Paul Packer, Jeanette Bariel, Sheree Tegel and David Packer.



We remain grateful for all the fun and will forever miss her spirit.