Jeffery Earl Mussen, 74, beloved father and husband, passed away on September 12 in Vancouver, Washington with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law by his side.
Jeff was born in Santa Monica, California to Earl and Dorothy (Shaffer) Mussen.
Jeff grew up in Exeter, California, graduating from Exeter High School in 1963. From an early age Jeff took an interest in science, naming his favorite childhood Christmas gift as his microscope. Jeff's love of science led him to earn a degree from Cal Poly State University in aeronautical engineering, and later a degree in analytical chemistry.
Jeff married Patty Stewart on May 2, 1982 and together they shared 38 years of marriage and welcomed a daughter, Christine, in 1986. Jeff worked as a chemist and environmental specialist in Bakersfield, California until 1995 and later transferred to the Texaco (Shell) Oil Refinery in Anacortes, Washington where he worked as an environmental engineer until his retirement in 2009.
After 24 years living in Anacortes, Jeff and his wife relocated to Vancouver, Washington in Fall 2018.
Jeff's life was punctuated by his love for his 1957 Morgan, his enjoyment of sail boating on Hume Lake, and camping adventures in King's Canyon, Sequoia National Parks, and later in the Pacific Northwest.
Jeff's family will never forget his steadfast commitment to providing for his family, his dry sense of humor, and his never-ending battles with blackberry bushes at his Anacortes home.
Jeff is survived by his wife Patty, daughter Christine, son-in-law Don Anderson, and brother Gary (Donna) Mussen.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
At Jeff's request there will be no service. His ashes will be spread in the Puget Sound.
Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 18, 2019