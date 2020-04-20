|
September 29, 1959 -
March 24, 2020
Jeff was born September 29, 1959 at Children's Hospital in Seattle WA. His family moved to Skagit Valley in 1962. He attended Westview Elementary then transferred to Allen Elementary for 6th-8th grade.
Jeff was involved with multiple organized youth activities and was an Acolyte at the Episcopal church his family attended. While going to Burlington Edison High School, Jeff participated in football and track. It was at BEHS he became interested and excelled at machining and metallurgy.
After graduating in 1978 he went to Bellingham Technical College to continue his education in machining. He graduated in 1980. In 1981 he was hired by The Robbins Company and moved to Kent, WA.
In May of 1982 Jeff met Martha (Mattie) Cole and they married on June 11th 1983. In 1990 Jeff left the Robbins Company to come back home and start a family. In June of 1991 their son, Ian was born, who also attended BEHS, and like Jeff, participated in football and track.
Before becoming seriously ill in 2002 Jeff enjoyed golf, camping and fishing. On March 16th of this year Jeff bravely entered hospice care. The morning of March 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Bellingham, WA, Jeff passed quietly in his sleep.
Jeff had a warm, clever sense of humor and tremendous love of family. It was his faith that carried him through the years of increasing medical issues.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Joan M. Petersen
Jeff is survived by his father, George W. Petersen of Burlington, his sister and brother-in-law, Kaye and Raul Guajardo of Arlington, his wife, Mattie Petersen of Mount Vernon, his son, Ian W. Petersen of Mount Vernon and his grandson Axel Harland Petersen of Mount Vernon.
We truly appreciate all those that took such loving care of Jeff.
North Cascade Family Physicians
Skagit Oncology
Skagit Nephrology
Skagit Cardiology
Eden Home Care
Skagit Wound Care
Skagit Valley Hospital
Seattle Cancer Care
Alliance
University of
Washington Hospital
Bellingham Cancer
Center
St Joseph Peace Health Hospital
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 24, 2020