|
|
September 17, 1941 -
April 9, 2020
Jeff was born in Madison, WI, on September 17, 1941.
He passed away peacefully at his home in Anacortes, WA on April 9, 2020.
After graduating from high school in New Ulm, MN, Jeff served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a percussionist in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific band stationed at Pearl Harbor.
After discharge he procured a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education, a Master's Degree in School Administration and a Specialist Diploma in School Administration. He was a band director, a high school principal, and then a financial planner and regional manager working for AAL/Thrivent.
Jeff was devoted to his God, his family, his friends, and his country. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, the beauty of nature, travel, games and puzzles. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and friend, and was a generous provider and protector. If there was humor or fun to be found, he found it.
He is survived and celebrated by his wife of 54 years, Hildy, (his "greatest blessing" he would say), daughters: Kelly (Seattle) and Shannon (Geoff Jones) of Newport, WA, granddaughters Chloe and Anna, siblings Rebecca Bodenstab, Jill Jamison and Ross Radke (all of IL).
Daughter Patrice Ann preceded him to life in heaven's eternal glory.
Services are pending.
To share memories of Jeffrey, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020