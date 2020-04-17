Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY RADKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY GORDON RADKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY GORDON RADKE Obituary
September 17, 1941 -
April 9, 2020

Jeff was born in Madison, WI, on September 17, 1941.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Anacortes, WA on April 9, 2020.

After graduating from high school in New Ulm, MN, Jeff served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a percussionist in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific band stationed at Pearl Harbor.

After discharge he procured a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education, a Master's Degree in School Administration and a Specialist Diploma in School Administration. He was a band director, a high school principal, and then a financial planner and regional manager working for AAL/Thrivent.

Jeff was devoted to his God, his family, his friends, and his country. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, the beauty of nature, travel, games and puzzles. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and friend, and was a generous provider and protector. If there was humor or fun to be found, he found it.

He is survived and celebrated by his wife of 54 years, Hildy, (his "greatest blessing" he would say), daughters: Kelly (Seattle) and Shannon (Geoff Jones) of Newport, WA, granddaughters Chloe and Anna, siblings Rebecca Bodenstab, Jill Jamison and Ross Radke (all of IL).

Daughter Patrice Ann preceded him to life in heaven's eternal glory.

Services are pending.

To share memories of Jeffrey, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -