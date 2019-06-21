|
|
Jeffrey Thorne Fraser, age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 30th after his battle with liver cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father Donn Fraser & mother Kathi Fraser of Anacortes, Washington.
Jeff leaves behind his sister Amy Eyton & her husband Rick Eyton of Anacortes & their daughter Ericka Eyton of Portland, Oregon, his son Donny Fraser & wife Anna of Twin Falls, Idaho, his daughter Angela Fraser Liptrap & granddaughters Allysa & Sandra also of Twin Falls.
May he find eternal peace & know he will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Anacortes American on June 26, 2019