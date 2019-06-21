Home

JEFFREY THORNE FRASER

JEFFREY THORNE FRASER Obituary

Jeffrey Thorne Fraser, age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 30th after his battle with liver cancer.

He was preceded in death by his father Donn Fraser & mother Kathi Fraser of Anacortes, Washington.

Jeff leaves behind his sister Amy Eyton & her husband Rick Eyton of Anacortes & their daughter Ericka Eyton of Portland, Oregon, his son Donny Fraser & wife Anna of Twin Falls, Idaho, his daughter Angela Fraser Liptrap & granddaughters Allysa & Sandra also of Twin Falls.

May he find eternal peace & know he will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Anacortes American on June 26, 2019
