|
|
March 31, 1973 -
November 1, 2019
Jennifer Alice Gillespie, resident of Mount Vernon for the last 11 years, passed away at Skagit Valley Hospital from surgical complications on November 1, 2019.
Jenny and her twin brother Rob were born March 31, 1973 in Barron, Wisconsin. Her family moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1978.
She was a graduate of Cascade High School (Everett) in 1991 and held two Associate degrees, one from Skagit Valley College and one from PIMA Medical Institute.
Jennifer is survived by the love of her life Neil Morrison, her parents Richard and JoAnn Gillespie of Everett, her twin brother Robert, sister Donyce Gillespie Ness and her children Richard Judd and Brenna Joy Lankow (Joseph).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Everett, WA) on November 23rd at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital in Seattle.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 10, 2019