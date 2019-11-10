Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Everett, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNIFER GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIFER ALICE GILLESPIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENNIFER ALICE GILLESPIE Obituary

March 31, 1973 -
November 1, 2019

Jennifer Alice Gillespie, resident of Mount Vernon for the last 11 years, passed away at Skagit Valley Hospital from surgical complications on November 1, 2019.

Jenny and her twin brother Rob were born March 31, 1973 in Barron, Wisconsin. Her family moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1978.

She was a graduate of Cascade High School (Everett) in 1991 and held two Associate degrees, one from Skagit Valley College and one from PIMA Medical Institute.

Jennifer is survived by the love of her life Neil Morrison, her parents Richard and JoAnn Gillespie of Everett, her twin brother Robert, sister Donyce Gillespie Ness and her children Richard Judd and Brenna Joy Lankow (Joseph).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Everett, WA) on November 23rd at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital in Seattle.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENNIFER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -