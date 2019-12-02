Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Presbyterian Church
910 14th St.
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNIFER LAMONICA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIFER ELSIE LAMONICA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENNIFER ELSIE LAMONICA Obituary
August 11, 1975 -
November 15, 2019

Jennifer Elsie Lamonica (Jen), age 44, of Bellingham, Washington, died Friday, November 15, 2019 after losing her battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Jennifer was born August 11, 1975 to Nancy and Roland Wagar. She earned a Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology from WWU and worked as a Speech Pathologist in the Concrete and Sedro-Woolley School Districts.

She was married to Joseph Lamonica on July 17th, 1998 and they have three children, Anthony (15), Nicky (12), and Nina (8).

Jen truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family over a cup of coffee, spending time with her family snacking during a movie night, attending school activities, soccer games, gymnastics meets with her children, and baking cookies. Jen was a kind and genuine, openly loving soul; a loving wife and mother, a dear friend, an inspiring co-worker, and a great teacher who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Jen had the ability to reach people in a very deep and positive way.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. James Presbyterian Church, 910 14th St., Bellingham, WA 98225. Family, friends, and others whose life Jenny touched are invited to attend.

She is survived by her husband Joseph, children Anthony, Nicky, and Nina, her mother Nancy, and many other loving relatives and close friends.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Jen online at www.sigsfuneralservices. com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENNIFER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -