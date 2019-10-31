|
|
May 7, 1970 -
October 29, 2019
Our Jennifer passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 49, following her battle with asthma and COPD.
She was born on May 7, 1970, to Gary and Judy Richmyer of Concrete, Washington.
A lifelong resident of Skagit County, Jennifer attended Concrete Elementary and High Schools and held a variety of jobs, from Sparkle Cleaners and grocery inventory to homemaker and eldercare/childcare.
She lovingly cared for her paternal grandmother Esther during Esther's final years at home and had provided 3 years of equally loving child care for her eldest grandson, Hudson, since his birth.
Jennifer married Shaun Wallen in 1992, and the couple welcomed two daughters, Miranda and Marissa over their five years of marriage. Though the marriage ended in divorce, she and Shaun remained friends.
On December 4, 1998, the same month and day as her maternal grandparents' wedding anniversary, Jennifer and Ricky L. Self were married, and the two welcomed their daughter Vanessa.
Jen was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Anne Elizabeth Richmyer; her paternal grandparents, Vernon and Esther Richmyer and her paternal great-grandparents, Wilfred and Mae Richmyer; her maternal grandparents, Alan and Emily Ferong and her aunt, Patti Jean Richmyer.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Rick Self; her parents, Gary and Judy Richmyer; her daughters, Miranda Jeanne Wallen, Marissa Elizabeth Wallen and Vanessa Anne Self; her precious grandsons, Hudson Parker and Tidus Torres, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jen loved crafts and décor, especially gothic and Halloween projects. Despite challenges and troubled times during her life, Jennifer always maintained her wicked sense of humor and her deep love of family.
We love you, we miss you, and will always keep your memory in our hearts - Jen, wife, daughter, mom and grandma.
In honoring Jennifer's wishes, there will be no service and, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Lung Association, No Kid Hungry or a favorite charity.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Jennifer and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 3, 2019