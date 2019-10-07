|
|
Jenny de Boer, age 98, resident of Lynden, Washington, passed away on October 3, 2019 into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ (Isaiah 40:11).
Visitation will be available on October 11 at Gillies Funeral Home from 5-8 PM.
The location is 202 Front Street, Lynden, Washington. Graveside services at Monumenta Cemetery located in Lynden will be conducted on October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM in the Lynden Protestant Reformed Church, 315 N. Park St., Lynden. Rev. Steven Regnerus will be the officiating pastor.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2019