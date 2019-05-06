January 20, 1974 - May 3, 2019



Jerdie Renee Curry Boome, 45, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.



Jerdie was born in Sedro-Woolley on January 20, 1974 the daughter of Fred & Clara 'Sue' (Morgan) Curry and there was raised and attended school.



Jerdie spent her entire life caring for and helping others. She was a care provider for family, friends and anyone in need of comfort. She unselfishly gave to support others.



Becoming a grandmother was one of her biggest blessings, she enjoyed babysitting and spoiling her granddaughter.

Jerdie was unofficially "adopted" into the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, making her home at the Upper Skagit Reservation for over 30 years with the love of her life Jason Boome.

Jerdie is survived by her companion, Jason; daughters, Amanda and Joyce Boome and granddaughter Gabby Knott; her brothers, Martin Curry and wife Kelli and Mark Curry and wife Crystal in Kansas; sister, Crystal Curry of Sedro-Woolley; nieces, Danielle, Ariel and Emily and nephews, Jacob and Brett, Aunt Shelly Morgan and uncle, Earl Curry and wife Cathy.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Upper Skagit Tribe Gymnasium in Sedro-Woolley.



Cremation and services are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



