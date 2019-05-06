Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for JERDIE BOOME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERDIE RENEE (CURRY) BOOME

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JERDIE RENEE (CURRY) BOOME Obituary
January 20, 1974 - May 3, 2019

Jerdie Renee Curry Boome, 45, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.

Jerdie was born in Sedro-Woolley on January 20, 1974 the daughter of Fred & Clara 'Sue' (Morgan) Curry and there was raised and attended school.

Jerdie spent her entire life caring for and helping others. She was a care provider for family, friends and anyone in need of comfort. She unselfishly gave to support others.

Becoming a grandmother was one of her biggest blessings, she enjoyed babysitting and spoiling her granddaughter.
Jerdie was unofficially "adopted" into the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, making her home at the Upper Skagit Reservation for over 30 years with the love of her life Jason Boome.
Jerdie is survived by her companion, Jason; daughters, Amanda and Joyce Boome and granddaughter Gabby Knott; her brothers, Martin Curry and wife Kelli and Mark Curry and wife Crystal in Kansas; sister, Crystal Curry of Sedro-Woolley; nieces, Danielle, Ariel and Emily and nephews, Jacob and Brett, Aunt Shelly Morgan and uncle, Earl Curry and wife Cathy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Upper Skagit Tribe Gymnasium in Sedro-Woolley.

Cremation and services are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Jerdie and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now