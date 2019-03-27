Jerry Ashley passed away March 24, 2019 at the age of 76 in Sedro-Woolley.



He was born to Poley Ashley and Barbara Kidd Ashley in Walled Lake, Michigan.



He married Karen Dawson Ashley and they had two children, Carrie and Jason Ashley who grew up in Clear Lake. He had two grandchildren, Mercadi Mejia and Marshall Auckland and one great-grandson, Christian Mejia. He loved his grand babies very much.



He went to school in Lyman and Sedro-Woolley. He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served our country, got to travel to Europe, and made many friends.



He loved to fish (oh how we'll miss his amazing smoked fish!). He liked to hunt for deer and mushrooms. He was creative, funny, and loving. He was always there for his family and we will miss him terribly.



He is survived by his children, Carrie Ashley Auckland and Jason Ashley; siblings, Chuck Ashley, Bill Ashley, Rene Ashley Allen, Ron Bryson and Bonnie Bryson Shriner.



A special thank you to Birchview Care Center and Hospice of the Northwest.



A Funeral Service will be held at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



Please come help us celebrate the life of Jerry Ashley and say your goodbyes.



Any donations can be made to MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association).



Any donations can be made to MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association).

Thank you. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 28, 2019