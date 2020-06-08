Jerry Martin Keltner, 83, of Anacortes, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Island Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Estol and Emma (Hedrick) Keltner.
Jerry's relationship with Jesus was deep and private and it was demonstrated in the love he showed for his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.
Jerry grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and as a kid enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially football and baseball which he played in high school and college. He attended Emporia State Teachers College, where he met JoHannah Linebarger.
Jerry received a Bachelor of Education in 1959 and soon after received his commission in the United Sates Navy and was stationed in Japan for a year and a half.
Jerry and JoHannah had planned to marry in Japan, but Jerry was accepted into flight school. The college sweethearts were married in March of 1961 in Emporia, Kansas and moved to Pensacola, Florida.
In 1962 Jerry received his wings as a Naval Aviator. Duty stations included: NAS Brunswick, Maine; flight instructor NAS Whiting Field, Florida and NAS Meridian, Mississippi; Sigonella, Sicily; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Iceland; Rota, Spain; Key West, Florida; Heavy Attack 10, Oak Harbor, WA; USS independence CVA-65, JCRC Thailand unaccompanied for one year; NAS Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, Washington. Being in the Navy brought Jerry great satisfaction and relationships he treasured.
In 1976, after release from active duty, Jerry joined the Naval Air Reserve where he achieved the rank of Captain and continued to build meaningful professional relationships and lasting friendships. When Jerry and JoHannah moved to Anacortes in 1976 he became a U.S. Postal Carrier and delivered mail in Anacortes for 13 years.
Jerry joined the Anacortes Elks Club in 1978 and he and JoHannah enjoyed dancing the night away on occasion.
While living in Anacortes, Jerry coached youth baseball, played a bit of golf, and made regular trips back to Kansas and to Hawaii where he fell in love with the "Aloha" way.
One of Jerry's primary joys in life was spending time with his wife JoHannah, he greatly loved spending time in the home he and JoHannah created and they shared their home for numerous parties, events, and holidays. He welcomed his friends and his children and grandchildren's friends and it's likely that 100's of people enjoyed Jerry and JoHannah's hospitality through the years. Jerry loved Jesus, his wife, his children, and grandchildren deeply.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Charlene Keltner Boyer and Gene Keltner.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoHannah Keltner; children: Matthew Mills (Mishel) Keltner, all of Anacortes, ; Lezlie Keltner (Rick Fox) of Bellingham; grandchildren: Mattie Raye Keltner (Kirkland), Ryan Mills Fox (Mill Creek), Levi Martin Keltner; Jesse James Keltner, Halsie JoHannah Keltner, Joey Grace Keltner (Anacortes).
Visitation for Jerry will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. with social distancing in place. His internment will be private and family only.
To share memories of Jerry, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Visitation for Jerry will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. with social distancing in place. His internment will be private and family only.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.