1/1
JERRY MARLENE EASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 23, 1935 -
July 25, 2020

Jerry Marlene Eason, age 85, passed away July 25, 2020 after various health struggles. Jerry was a fighter and anyone who knew her knew what a strong women she was.

She was born June 23, 1935 in Wellington, Kansas to Ray Henry and Mary Ellen Louis (Whitley) Ruddle.

Jerry married James on her 16th birthday in San Bernardino, CA and spent 69 years by his side, moving all throughout the West Coast.

Together they raised six wonderful children. They spent 20 years in Hollister, CA managing an apartment complex, where they made lifelong friends. She also worked many years as a waitress, which she was very passionate about as well.

Together, Jerry and James enjoyed playing cards, showing their moves on the dance floor, and spending time with their large extended family.

Jerry is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Eason; five children, James (Teresa) Eason, Vert (Gloria) Eason, Wally (Michelle) Eason, Patti (Rick) Whalen, Linda (Bob) Smith; her brother, Dean (Marie) Ruddle; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren; great-niece, Alysha Lindvig, whom she has helped raise; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Roger, Marty and Eva; her son, Jerry Wayne (Jan) Eason; grandson, Vert Eason, Jr.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA.

Share your memories of Jerry and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved