JERRY ROBERT MCCORMACK

JERRY ROBERT MCCORMACK Obituary

Jerry Robert McCormack passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 81 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.

He was born in Eugene, OR to Paul and Nancy Elizabeth McCormack. He was the oldest of five children. His siblings are Joanne, Janet, Joy and John.

Jerry married Frances J. McDonald and they had four children, Glenn, Sean, Heather and Megen.

Jerry was a good father and worked hard to keep his family safe, clothed and fed even during difficult times.

Jerry loved to make others laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved the outdoors. He worked various lines of work including logging, mechanic, maintenance and heavy equipment. If something broke, he found a way to fix it, sometimes fabricating a new part.

In his retirement he loved to work with rocks and lapidary equipment.

A Life Celebration service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Jerry and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
