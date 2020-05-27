February 14, 1918 -
May 22, 2020
Jessie Isabel Nelson Miller began her 102 year life journey as the second of three girls born to Johan Martin & Harriet Elizabeth Nelson on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1918, at Samish Island, Washington.
She passed away in Sedro-Woolley, Friday, May 22, 2020.
She grew up on Samish Island, enjoying a happy, carefree childhood on their farm with sisters and friends.
She especially enjoyed the Samish Island Chapel Sunday school and wrote a tribute for their 100th anniversary celebration last year. She loved to go to Sunday school, accepted Jesus at the chapel, and had a very strong faith.
She graduated from Edison High School and was their oldest alumna for many years. She bought a banjo, played it in high school orchestra, and played in dance combos many times. She also played the ukulele.
After high school she attended a beauty school in Concrete and used those skills with family and friends.
She married Marlin Wells Miller of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, April 17, 1938. A few weeks later they both came down with Scarlet Fever. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2008. During World War II, she worked for Marlin delivering Valley Dairy milk products house to house and later worked in their Dairy Bar. They had two daughters, Joyce and Charlotte.
Jessie taught Sunday school into her 80s. She was a member of the Birthday Girls, a small group of close friends who did a lot of fun activities. She took an upholstery class and proceeded to beautifully reupholster an antique couch and chair, and many other items. She took a ceramics class and made several nativity scenes; was an excellent seamstress and alterations expert. She fashioned daughter's wedding gown, bridesmaid dresses and her own dress. Jessie also enjoyed quilting and made wonderful quilts, including one for each of her great-grandchildren to enjoy, all stitched by hand. She took oil painting classes and proceeded to produce many beautiful paintings for family and friends.
She and Marlin were part of the Wild Women of Woolley and a Few Good Men music mime group, raising funds for charity. They also volunteered at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center Museum. They enjoyed traveling near and far by air, train and car.
For the past 13 years Jessie made Country Meadows Retirement Home her home, greeting residents by name and enjoying new friendships. She was grateful for the care and kindness there. She was always eager to learn something new or read a book. She was especially interested in following the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jessie is survived by daughters, Joyce Muzzall of Walla Walla, and Charlotte Dykstra (Henry) of Burlington; five grandchildren, Eric (Randi) Dykstra, Chris (Kelly) Sullivan, Marie (Ron) Hawkins, David Muzzall, Amy (Adym) Rygmyr; and nine great-grandchildren, Hailey, Blair, Travis, Katie, Lauryn, Erin, William, Whitney & Amanda; nieces Jacquie (Lynn) Buckley, Candace (Fred) LaMont, Tamara Ensley and nephew Jay (Chris) Ebbeson.
Preceded in death by parents; her husband, Marlin; sisters Martha Rae Wilson Palmer and Dorothy Ebbeson.
Many thanks to Drs. North and Zhou, Country Meadows Retirement Home and Peace Health Hospital, Sedro-Woolley.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 710 John Liner Road, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.
Online condolences may be sent via Lemley Funeral Home in Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Jessie and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
May 22, 2020
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 27 to May 31, 2020.