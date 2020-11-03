1/1
JILENE "JILL" ALLEN
Jilene (Jill) Allen passed away after a long battle with breast cancer on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in her beautiful home in Sedro-Woolley at the age of 68, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 16, 1952 in Mount Vernon to her parents, Wilson (Jim) and Phyllis Wylie. She was raised on her family's dairy farm on Fir Island.

She married Glenn Allen on November 23rd, 1991.

Jill loved gardening, vacationing in Mexico, cooking, and playing with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong and devout member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. In her younger years she traveled and trained race horses, drove school bus for Conway, and retired driving Dial-a-Ride for Skagit Transit.

Jill is survived by her husband, Glenn; daughter, Sara (Mat) Gillis; son, Glenn Allen IV, son, Jon (Tracey) Wallace; daughter, Ellen (Eddie) Hankins, daughter Justine (Ryan) Morgan; sister, Marcie (Larry) Labo; brother, Curt Wylie; 11 grandchildren; lifelong best friend, Bonnie Craig. She was preceded by her parents, Jim and Phyllis Wylie.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Skagit Oncology, and appreciate the support and care provided by Hospice of the Northwest.

A private service will be held at a later date. Share your memories of Jill and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
