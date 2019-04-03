Home

JIM JAMES EDWARD MILLER

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Jim died unexpectedly. He was a kind man and was much loved. There will be a void in our lives that no one else can fill.

He is survived by his partner, Regina Tracy and her daughter; his sisters, Bette Jenkins and Cathy (Miller) Scott; a niece, Heather Gannon (Jacob) and her son Kamryn; a nephew, Eric Scofield (Aira) and their son, Haiden; cousin, Vivian Finnson; and Jim's employer of over 20 years, mentor and friend, Homer Dalgliesh (Truck Toys).

Jim's mom, Matilda (Tillie) McBride and step-dad, Perry McBride, preceded him in death.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was known for his fishing skills throughout the Valley.

A remembrance gathering of friends and family will be held at Riverfront Park on River Street in Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, April 20th, starting at 1 p.m. All friends are welcome.

A full obituary will be posted on Lemley's website at: https://www.lemleychapel.com/memorials.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
