|
|
July 20, 1954 -
November 24, 2019
Jimmy J. (Punk) Clawson, 65, of Silvana, WA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019.
Jimmy was born on July 20, 1954 in Everett, WA, to Jim and Mary Lou Clawson as their first born. Jimmy graduated from Cascade High in 1973 and spent his life in the Snohomish and Skagit Valley areas.
Jimmy had many life long friends who shared in his passion of hunting, boating, and fishing. His family and community were an important part of his life. Jimmy was always there to lend a helping hand to all; he will be truly missed by all those who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memories include his mother Mary Lou Clawson, brother Mike Clawson, wife Sharon Clawson, sister Judy Spence, husband Ed Spence: nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and grand niece; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father James E. Clawson.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on December 28th at the Silvana Viking Hall. The Open House will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Jimmy, donations may be made to the Puget Sound Kidney Center, Smokey Point or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 8, 2019