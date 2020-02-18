|
June 11, 1938 -
February 11, 2020
Joan departed this life peacefully on February 11, 2020 well prepared to commend her soul and spirit to the loving arms of God Almighty, and Jesus Christ her Savior and Redeemer.
She was born on June 11, 1938 in Perham, Minnesota to William J. and Hazel L. Fromdahl. She spent her childhood living between Minnesota, where her family farmed, and ultimately settled in Longview, Washington after her father retired from faming.
After high school she moved from Longview to Seattle with a classmate taking a job with Ma Bell as a telephone operator.
She met her future husband Wayne at a USO party in Seattle, Washington, marrying on September 9, 1957. Joan and Wayne had 3 sons, Greg, Jeff and Mark. She was a homemaker when her children were small, and returned to work once they started school.
She then went on to graduate from the University of Washington.
Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She was selfless of her time, completely devoted to her family. Everyone who ever met her would remark what a kind and gentle soul she was. She had many special gifts. One of these was that she never had a bad thing to say about anyone. It's very difficult to say if she was ever even angry. If life handed her lemons, she simply responded with a new pitcher of lemonade.
Joan had absolutely no quit in her and believed that every tomorrow had promise. It was this zest for life that made up who she was. It was not until her health failed completely that she accepted that her time to return to Heaven was imminent. She spent the last week on this planet saying goodbye to all of her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Hazel Fromdahl, sisters Arlene Miller, Bonnie Bruce, Janice Fromdahl, brother Darrell Fromdahl, nephews Stephen Miller, James Bruce, Nick Hoover, and niece Lynn Fromdahl.
She leaves behind her caring husband Wayne L. Hoover, 3 sons Greg, Jeff and Mark, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 daughters-in-law Robin Hoover and Benny Hoover, and 2 sisters-in-law Judy Fromdahl and Rebecca Hoover.
She was cherished and loved by many friends and family. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Saviors' Lutheran Church, Stanwood, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
