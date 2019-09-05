|
February 7, 1940 -
September 2, 2019
Joann Anderson Gardinier died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 2, 2019
Joann was born on February 7, 1940 in the Cartoogechaye area, N.C., the fifth child of eleven to Charles and Sylvia Anderson. Things were tough growing up during those times but the family worked together to plant enough crops, raised chickens and other animals to survive.
In 1952 the family re-located to the Skagit valley and settled in the town of Birdsview where she met Darlene Dickenson (Shafer) her best friend to this day. Joann and her sisters learned how to sew and made their own school clothes, and worked on the family farm/property. In the summers they picked strawberries for the "the extras" and helped can food for the winter. She attended Concrete Schools and graduated High School in 1958 the same year she met and married Bill (Babe) Self in Sedro-Woolley.
Bill and Jo started a family in 1959 with the birth of their first daughter (Sandy), then a second (Cheryl), and third (Lori), but decided they needed to find their own way to raise their new family and drove to Grays Harbor where they settled in the town of Elma. Their fourth daughter (Jana) was born in Grays Harbor. Bill & Jo didn't have life easy with four little girls to raise and care for in a new town. She learned how to drive in Elma down old logging roads, she ran off the road a few times but eventually she had a drivers license.
She applied for a job at the Post Office as a "casual" employee but ended up working there full-time for many years. She had a lot of fun at work and formed great friendships with co-workers and customers many who are still close. After 23 years of marriage, Bill & Jo divorced (1981).
She sold the family home and moved to Olympia after all the girls finished High School. She held various positions within the post office and met some wonderful friends in Tacoma. She retired as a Postmaster.
In 1996 she married Richard Keith Gardinier (her high school sweetheart). She retired and moved to Malott, WA. Keith and Joann spent time travelling, entertaining friends, fishing and enjoying the warm weather of Okanogan County. Joann was in high demand in Eastern WA as a substitute Postmaster, but eventually left and completely retired 7 years ago.
Joann loved reading books, when she finished one, she quickly moved on to another. She was always up for a walks along the Waterfront, a drive to the beach, movies, the zoo, shopping and long lunches that often included a cold drink. She made several trips back to Kansas to visit her daughter Lori, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her laughter was amazing, and at times she would get the giggles. First and foremost for Joann was her commitment and unconditional love for her daughters. No matter what the reason, she was always there, she never judged anyone, was quick to hold you, love you and offer compassionate advice until things got better. She extended this same love to her 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Joann Anderson Gardinier was a self-made woman who with strength and persistence was determined to succeed in her life and was willing to work hard to achieve it. Joann had a life long appreciation of the "Lions Club" which bought her first pair of glasses.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Keith Gardinier at their home in Malott, WA.
Four children: Sandra Oatman, Cheryl (Grant) Goldman, Lori (Spencer) Morrison and Jana (Robert) Minegishi. Two step-children: Carla (Nolan) Harkness, Lane Gardinier. 12 granchildren: Derek Oatman, Kelli Oatman, Christopher Rakoski, Daniel Goldman, Stephen Morrison, Katie Turpin, Jacob Ott, Rachel Ott, David Ott, Abigail Ott, Taryn Harkness, Kaylin Harkness. 5 great-grand children: Logan Morrison, Wyatt Keith Morrison, Avery Morrison, Hailey Turpin, Annie Jo Turpin. Sisters and Brothers: Rebecca Mudgett, Charles Kenneth Anderson, Robert Anderson, Alice Frizzell, Mary Sego, Ted Anderson, John Anderson, Gayle Ashbach. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and aunt Ann Steiner.
Preceded in death by sister Margie Guffie, brother Ray Anderson and father & mother Charles and Sylvia Anderson.
The family would like to extend great appreciation to Okanogan Hospice during this difficult time.
Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to be determined.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 7, 2019