At her request, no services will be held for Joann Ardelle Swing, 83, of Hauser, Oregon. Private cremation will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon.



Joann was born July 30, 1935 in Anacortes, Wash., to Romie Lee and Helen Gertrude (Johnson) Allen. She was delivered at home by midwife Gladys Senff, who became an honorary (and only) grandmother forever. Joann passed away May 26, 2019 in Coos Bay.



When Joann was 6 months old, the family moved to 22nd Street until urban renewals, when the house was moved to 37th and M. She graduated from Anacortes High School in 1953.



Joann worked many jobs in her life, starting at 4 years old when she picked strawberries with her mother and brother on Guemes Island. They walked two miles to and from the ferry dock every day. She babysat when she was old enough, and worked at the Island and Empire theaters in Anacortes. She picked beans and raspberries, worked in the iris bulbs, at Pic Sweet and Stokely Van Camp Canneries in Mount Vernon, at Vi and Pete's in Anacortes and numerous other places.



Joann worked for a year and a half at Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center before moving to Port Orford. In Port Orford she worked as a crab shaker and shrimp picker, as a receptionist and jailer at the Gold Beach court house and sheriff's office.



Joann and her husband, Bump Swing, moved back to Anacortes for 15 years. She finished her working years while employed at Skagit County Juvenile Detention as a corrections officer.



The family eventually returned to Oregon and settled in North Bend.



Joann is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bump Swing of Hauser; four children, Lonnie and wife, Elisa Palm of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., Lori Symonds of Sims, Texas, Lynn and husband, Steve Greathouse of Mount Vernon, Wash., Lisa and husband, Tommy Pallis of Maple Valley, Wash.; sister, Linda and husband, Mike Eiford of Mt. Vernon, Wash.; step-sons, Jay and wife, Desiree Swing of Albany, and Louis Swing of Salem; step-daughter, Vikki Swing of Portland, Oregon; adopted children, Jeff and Pam Owens of Coos Bay, Oregon; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.



Joann dearly loved black cats and had as many as four at a time. Her much loved Screech will miss her.



She leaves hugs to all and wants her family, friends and acquaintances to remember her for that. Continue to pass the hugs on. Memorial gifts in her name may be sent to Best Friends Animal Society,www.bestfriends.org

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brothers, Richard and Jerry Allen.

Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.



