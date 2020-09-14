Joanne (Barry) Hamme passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Hamme, her daughter, Kimberly, her mother and father,
George and Dorothy Barry, and her brother, Don Barry.
She is survived by her son, Scott Matthews (Catherine), granddaughter, Shannan, sisters, Karen Mieloszyk (Jim) and Judy Fairbanks (Leslie), and brother Kurt Barry.
Joanne was born in White Horse, Yukon Territory, Canada in 1941 and grew up in Skagway, Alaska where she graduated from high school.
She became an American citizen in 1965 and married Everett Hamme in 1968. She worked at the Skagway School District and the Boys' and Girls' Club of Juneau before retiring. She and Everett retired to Washington in 1989. She will be deeply missed.
