January 2, 1945 -
April 2, 2019
Joanne Marie Heslop, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
She was born on January 2, 1945 the daughter of James and Sofia (Doetz) Kryda in Chicago, Illinois.
Joanne is survived by her husband, John Heslop; daughter, Denise Hughes (Michael); grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Hughes, Alex Sepada, Gage McCarthy; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny.
In honor of Joanne's wishes there will be no service at this time.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 4, 2019