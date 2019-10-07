Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE THERESE CRAIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE THERESE CRAIG Obituary
April 23, 1960 -
September 20, 2019

Joanne "JoJo" Therese Craig of Anacortes Washington born April 23rd, 1960 in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Oliver and Shirley Draguesku passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019 in Mount Vernon Washington after a quick but courageous battle against cancer.

After graduating from Westminster High School in California she attended Golden West College where she met Steven, her loving husband of 37 years.

Joanne is survived by Steven, their two sons, Cameron and Christopher, his wife Katy, granddaughter Sedona, and son Cameron. Joanne is also survived by three brothers and four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joanne will be dearly missed by many friends and colleagues.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 13th at 3:00PM at Maple Hall 104 Commercial La Conner, Washington 98257.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI of Skagit County (namiskagit.org).
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.