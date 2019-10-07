|
|
April 23, 1960 -
September 20, 2019
Joanne "JoJo" Therese Craig of Anacortes Washington born April 23rd, 1960 in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Oliver and Shirley Draguesku passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019 in Mount Vernon Washington after a quick but courageous battle against cancer.
After graduating from Westminster High School in California she attended Golden West College where she met Steven, her loving husband of 37 years.
Joanne is survived by Steven, their two sons, Cameron and Christopher, his wife Katy, granddaughter Sedona, and son Cameron. Joanne is also survived by three brothers and four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joanne will be dearly missed by many friends and colleagues.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 13th at 3:00PM at Maple Hall 104 Commercial La Conner, Washington 98257.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI of Skagit County (namiskagit.org).
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2019