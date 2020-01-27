|
March 8, 1983 -
January 13, 2020
Joel Thomas Eaton, 36, of Anacortes, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 13, 2020.
He was born on March 8, 1983 in Coupeville, WA; the son of Gregg and Sylvia (Ashbach) Eaton. Joel grew up in Anacortes and graduated from Anacortes High School, excelling in baseball and soccer. He would spend most weekends and summers on Guemes Island with his uncle and aunt, Bud and Dawn Ashbach and his cousins Brian and Matt going crabbing, digging for clams and riding motorcycles.
In 1997 he participated in the Anacortes Sister City Student Exchange Program and went to Kisakata, Akita, Japan. In 2000 he went to Europe on a family holiday; and for his 30th birthday he traveled to NYC with his dad.
Aside from his recreational pastimes, Joel was self-employed in the maintenance and construction industry. He had many great loyal friends and the future looked exciting and promising to him. Now he is with his mom, Sylvia who he missed greatly since her passing in 2003. He is also with his stepmom Lisa who passed in 2019.
Joel is survived by his dad, Gregg, sister, Katelyn Huffman, his beloved nephew Brody Huffman, his favorite aunt, uncle and cousins of Guemes and his dog, Sophia which he loved very much like a child of his own.
A Celebration of Joel's life will be held this Summer on Guemes island.
More information will be released later on Evans Funeral Chapel website.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020