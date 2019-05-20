February 19, 1947

April 30, 2019



Jack took his last breath at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA on April 30, 2019. He suffered for many years with a pulmonary disease.



Jack was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Robert Earl McCormick and Carolyn Hall McCormick on February 19, 1947. Robert perished in a plane crash in Panama before Jack was born. The family, along with big brother Bob, relocated to Osceola, NE where Carolyn met and married Robert Wieseman with whom she had three more sons.



Jack was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1970. Enrolling in the University of Nebraska to complete his degree, he met his future wife Carol Aldrich. They married in June of 1973 and relocated to Concrete, WA to start a new life together on five acres with three Springer Spaniels. Their daughter, Erin Mikela, was born on October 21, 1979. She was the center of her parent's universe. They loved to hike and fish and run a farm together which made for many great stories.



Jack truly lived his life with gusto. He worked in many fields from planting trees, logging, boat builder and finally owned his own construction business along with his dog Zoe. At home he raised and sheared sheep with the family.



He was a perfectionist, which made him the target for many laughs from his friends along the way. He loved watching all kinds of sports and playing in Fantasy leagues with friends.



Jack is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol, daughter Erin (Tyler Roozen), brothers, Evan (Nancy) Wieseman, Lincoln, NE, Lyndon (Lise) Wieseman, Lake Geneva, WI, in-laws Keith (Stacey) Aldrich, Saugatuck, MI, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by parents Robert E. McCormick, Carolyn McCormick and step- father Robert Wieseman, brothers Robert McCormick and Ed Wieseman, and in-laws Clarence and Crystal Aldrich and special dog Zoe.



A celebration of life will be held at the McCormick home, Concrete, WA on June 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please bring pictures and memories to share. Food provided. Bring your favorite beverage. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary