June 24, 1923 -

May 8, 2019



John D. Mulholland, 95, a longtime Clear Lake community resident, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.



John was born on June 24, 1923 in Jeddo, Michigan, one of eleven children of Clark & Audrey (Ketchum) Mulholland. He was raised and attended school in Jeddo.



John enlisted into the U.S. Navy serving his country during WW II. On September 15, 1942, the United States Naval Aircraft



Carrier USS Wasp was in the South Pacific in support of the Battle of Midway and the Battle of the Coral Sea. The ship was struck and sunk by torpedoes from a Japanese submarine and survivors from the initial attack were ordered to abandon ship. The survivors held together for survival in the open ocean but were attacked by a group of sharks while fending for their lives. An estimated 200 men were lost that day. Last night we lost one of the survivors from this attack, John Mulholland. Fair winds and following seas Sailor, I have the watch now.



John was stationed at NAS Whidbey in Oak Harbor and while there met Edith Peterson; they were united in marriage in 1943 in Anacortes and they resided there for several years until moving to Clear Lake.



John worked as a Construction Supervisor for the Snelson Company in Sedro-Woolley for many years until his retirement in the late 1990's.



John enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening and puttering and woodworking in his garage. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion.



John is survived by his daughters, Joanie Ganske and husband Brian of Clear Lake, Jonette Mulholland of Clear Lake and Michelle Tyra and husband Harpo of Sedro-Woolley; brother, Clarence Mulholland of Big Lake; sister, Connie Smith in Michigan; nine grandchildren, Sabrina Guilliaume (Daniel), Nicole Ganske (Nolan Peterson), Colby Tyra (Erika), Wesley Tyra (Roxanne) Denese Martin, Denny Colgan (Alicia), Aaron Colgan (Jessica), Gary McSpadded (Robin), and Brad McSpadden (Joni); eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his wife Edith in 2000; two daughters, Sandy Colgan and Sue McSpadden and eight brothers and sisters.



A Life Celebration gathering will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles.



Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 14, 2019