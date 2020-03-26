|
June 19, 1942 - March 22, 2020
John D. Day, a long time Skagit Valley resident, Spanish teacher and soccer coach at Burlington-Edison High School, passed away at his Burlington home on March 22 at the age of 77, after an 11 month fight with pancreatic cancer.
John was born in the aftermath of the Great Depression in Konawa, OK, where both parents, Joe Rumsey Day and Helen Nevitt Day, were teachers.
The young family came to Washington in 1944, and initially stayed on Capitol Hill in Seattle, in a large home with John's grandmother, while his dad looked for work. By this time, virtually the entire Nevitt clan had relocated to Washington from Kansas. Within a year, John's father was hired to a teaching and coaching position in Burlington, and the Days moved there.
While in Burlington, John attended the town's first kindergarten, organized by mothers and held in the town's fire station. He later attended first grade taught by Lucille Umbarger.
In 1949, the Days moved to Mount Vernon where John's father assumed teaching and coaching positions and John attended grade and high schools.
He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1960.
The Days remained in the same house until 1999.
John excelled in athletics from an early age. He won the state free-throw competition at the age of 15. He starred on Mount Vernon's football, basketball and baseball teams from his sophomore year on and earned conference and state recognition. He turned down pro baseball overtures in favor of football and baseball scholarships at U.S.C. and Washington State University.
It was at Washington State where he met his future wife, Maria C. Gomez Bello, a student from Argentina. They were married in 1967, after serving an Army tour of duty in Vietnam.
John earned his teaching degree at Western Washington University in 1968, followed up by a Master's Degree later on.
He taught one year in Anacortes and then moved to Burlington-Edison High School where he remained until retirement.
In retirement John had a wonderful time traveling to Europe, Asia, Mexico and South America. He particularly enjoyed his time in Australia, where he marveled at nature and explored the Great Barrier Reef comparing it with his beloved San Juan Islands.
The couple spent 6 winters in La Cumbre, Argentina, where they made many lifelong friends.
Once grandchildren arrived, to be closer to them, he and Maria spent their winters in Green Valley, Arizona, and made numerous new friends.
John will be remembered as a free spirit. He loved competition with others and with himself. Trophies and medals where not uppermost in his life, but he loved preparing to compete and learning from the results, he pushed himself mentally and physically to be his best, be it darts, pool, dieting, ping pong, golf or anything else he took as a challenge.
He also participated in fun runs, marathons, biking trips, swimming and SCUBA until his diagnosis in April 2019. He read profusely, had a quick wit, and fully enjoyed whatever he did. Most of all, John was a family man, a dependable friend, a great husband, an outstanding father, a superb grandfather, and a caring teacher.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister, Jo Ellen Keating.
Apart from his wife, John is survived by their two sons, JJ (Alfonsina) and Jamie (Liz), who live in the Seattle area. John is also survived by older brother James of Plovdiv, Bulgaria; sister Janet Minegishi, Tokyo; younger brother Donald, Mount Vernon; by grandsons Sebastian and Nathan Day, Issaquah; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life scheduled after the risk posed by the pandemic subsides.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Skagit Regional Cancer Care Center, Hospice of the Northwest, and/or Soroptomist International of Anacortes.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 29, 2020