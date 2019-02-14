Home

JOHN DEVINE JR.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN DEVINE JR. Obituary
February 5, 1957 -
February 6, 2019

John Devine Jr. 62, a longtime resident of Skagit Valley died in Seattle on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019.

He was born in Methuen Massachusetts on February 5th, 1957, to John Sr. and Josephine Devine.

While serving in our country's military in both the Navy and the Army through most of the 1970's and 1980's he met his Wife Jo Devine and fathered three children, Jennifer, John, and James.

After the military he moved to Anacortes Washington and was later gifted with three grandchildren, Kiron, Ilyana, and Ryker.

He loved riding his Harley and was an active Frisbetarian.

His service was held Kern Funeral Chapel and was then laid to rest at Mount Vernon cemetery in the veterans section.

Friends and family may sign an online registry and leave notes at kernfuneralhome.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
