August 30, 1942 -
January 7, 2020
John E. Hughes, age 77, a resident of Alger, WA passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 peacefully at home.
Born August 30, 1942, he was the son of John and Mary Hughes. He was a graduate from the Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, WA.
John was united in marriage to Marian A. Westling on October 5, 1962. They lived in Tacoma, Marysville, Mount Vernon before moving to Alger in 1980. John was also a member of the United States Air Force as an MP. Was stationed overseas in Okinawa and then in South Dakota, when in 1964 John's daughter was born. He worked at Boeing before being employed at Italco Aluminum plant in Ferndale, WA for over 30 years.
John is survived by his daughter Angela Hughes of Mount Vernon, grandsons, Jerry Hughes and John W. Hughes of Sedro-Woolley; granddaughter, Jennifer Hughes and fiancé Charles Hogen of Mount Vernon; also several nieces and nephews of Tacoma, Bellingham and Oregon.
Preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and two brothers.
Memorial service will be held January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 14, 2020