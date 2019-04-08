March 12, 1939 -

March 30, 2019



John E. Sheahan, age 80, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident, died March 30, 2019 in Bellingham, WA after a short battle with cancer.



He was the first son following seven sisters born on March 12, 1939, to Thomas and Winifred (Bruhns) Sheahan in Anacortes, WA. John was close to his father (a tugboat captain) for the next ten years until his father passed away. He along with his thirteen siblings grew up in Anacortes. Following the family move to a farm in Bow, he attended Burlington-Edison High School. He lived for many years in Bayview.



John served four years in the U.S. Air Force. His career as a truck driver included working for Concrete Norwest for 27 years, retiring in 1995. John loved his work as a truck driver and enjoyed interactions with the customers.



He is survived by his son, John Sheahan, grandchildren Caitlin Ring, Brenna Ring, Vicky Sheahan, Keagan Sheahan and great-grandson Caiden Pate.



He is survived by three brothers, Tom Sheahan, Al Sheahan, and Robert Breckenridge; four sisters, LaVonne Jones, LaVette Carpenter, Margaret Rolain and Alice Wright; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his best friend Al Wright.



He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Bob Breckenridge, sisters Betty June, Sheila Marie, LaRane, Gloria and Roberta; and brother James Sheahan.



A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends this summer to be announced later. Memorials may be designated to Whatcom Hospice, Skagit County Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 10, 2019