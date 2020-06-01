JOHN F. CONLEE
October 1, 1928 -
May 29, 2020

John Franklin Conlee, 91, of Anacortes, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

He retired to Anacortes in 1987 with his wife of 70 years, Ellen.

Published in Anacortes American from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
