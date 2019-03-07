January 5, 1943 -

March 6, 2019



John Francis McDermott, 76, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.



He was born to Dean and Lorraine McDermott on January 5, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska. His father was career Army so the family moved many times during John's childhood. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1961.



After high school, he spent 8 years in the US Army Reserves. After leaving the military, he worked for Hulac Chevrolet as a line mechanic.



John retired after 30 years as a district manager from Sears, Roebuck & Co. He began a new career at Skagit Farmers Supply and retired after 29 years. He also worked at Skagit Valley Hospital for 13 years while working at Skagit Farmers Supply.



John is survived by his wife, Gail McDermott, daughters, Johna and Kylie McDermott, and many family and friends.



A memorial service will be held in the reception room at Hawthorne Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00am.



It will be an informal gathering between the hours of 11:00am and 3:00pm. Please feel free to come by anytime and share your memories of John with his family and friends.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 8, 2019