JOHN FREDERICK HUDGKINS

JOHN FREDERICK HUDGKINS Obituary
September 11, 1956 -
June 10, 2019

John Frederick Hudgkins, 62, of Anacortes, died prematurely from complications resultant of a stroke on Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born on September 11, 1956, of proud Native American Chippewa heritage to parents: Leonard and Josephine (Richardson) Hudgkins in Sheridan, Wyoming. He careered as a heavy equipment operator in the fishing industry.

John had a zest for life and loved sports, especially basketball. He was really bummed out when the Sonics left town. As a sports enthusiast, he was an avid recreational softball player, a sport he played whenever he could after high school and a loyal Mariners fan.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers: Ron, George and Lenny.

He is survived by his brother, Les; sister-in-law: Beji; nieces and nephew: Jill Hudgkins, Ronni and Jeff Grote; grandnephews: Noah, Kane, Brody, Chase; numerous cousins and aunts in Minnesota & Nevada.

A Graveside Service will be held at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 with a reception to follow at the Elks Club.

To share memories of John please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from June 16 to June 19, 2019
