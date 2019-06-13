September 11, 1956 -

June 10, 2019



John Frederick Hudgkins, 62, of Anacortes, died prematurely from complications resultant of a stroke on Monday, June 10, 2019.



He was born on September 11, 1956, of proud Native American Chippewa heritage to parents: Leonard and Josephine (Richardson) Hudgkins in Sheridan, Wyoming. He careered as a heavy equipment operator in the fishing industry.



John had a zest for life and loved sports, especially basketball. He was really bummed out when the Sonics left town. As a sports enthusiast, he was an avid recreational softball player, a sport he played whenever he could after high school and a loyal Mariners fan.



John was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers: Ron, George and Lenny.



He is survived by his brother, Les; sister-in-law: Beji; nieces and nephew: Jill Hudgkins, Ronni and Jeff Grote; grandnephews: Noah, Kane, Brody, Chase; numerous cousins and aunts in Minnesota & Nevada.



A Graveside Service will be held at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 with a reception to follow at the Elks Club.



To share memories of John please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.