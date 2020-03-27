|
June 1, 1999 -
March 22, 2020
John "Jack" Henry Hammingh, beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, teammate, and for so many a friend, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Too early for his earthbound family but in his heavenly Father's own time.
Jack was born in Edmonds, WA on June 1, 1999 to Henry and Jayne Hammingh.
Even at a young age his personality was evident in his infectious and mischievous laugh and his attempt to interact with everyone he met. His love for sport was also evident early in that one of the first words he said was "ball", one of which was always nearby if not in hand. He was always in motion, busy doing something, playing games, throwing a ball or just making everyone keep up.
In 2006 the family moved to Mount Vernon, WA where Jack developed a deep passion for sports, soccer in particular, participating in youth soccer leagues as well as little league baseball. His love of sport and competition in general continued through High School in soccer, basketball, track and golf with his first love remaining soccer.
Jack also had a deep love for music. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing many different instruments, but always came back to the piano. He loved to play set pieces but could also sit at the piano and just play something that popped into his head.
In High School Jack's personality blossomed in becoming a leader both as the Student Body President and soccer team captain at Mount Vernon Christian, and also in his developing many close friends whom he loved dearly.
Jack spent one year at Dordt College in Iowa, then transferred to Central Washington University where he was a Junior studying business. He continued to thrive socially and developed many more friendships at both colleges that he cherished. It was at CWU that he met his girlfriend Hannah, his soulmate and forever best friend.
Jack was a friend to all. He enjoyed getting to know people and to have fun and to laugh with them.
Jack is survived by his mother, father, and brother, Jayne, Henry and Joshua Hammingh of Mount Vernon, WA; grandparents Jerri and Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside, WA; grandmother Elaine Hammingh of Mount Vernon, WA; aunts and uncles Jeanne and Carl Boersen, Julie and Sanjeev Vaishampayan, Michelle and Jim Honeyford, Janet and Keith Houtsma, and Julie and Ron Alberda; cousins Kari, Kevin, Kyle, Alex, Nick, Zack, Isabel, Ben, Kate, Jolene, Daniel, Tyler, Todd, Nate, and Zach.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Hammingh, whom he was named after and took after in many ways. They are together now in Glory.
