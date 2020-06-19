January 5, 1936 -
June 17, 2020
John L. Solomon, 84, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away on June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, WA.
John was born in Snohomish, WA on January 5, 1936, the son of Theodore & Linnea (Brommers) Solomon.
He was raised and attended school in the Snoqualmie Valley, graduating from Mount Si High School with the class of 1954.
John served in the National Guard and then was a truck driver for King County out of Fall City for 30 years. He retired at 55 years of age.
To keep himself busy, he worked at Mount Si Golf Course Restaurant as a bartender for several years.
In 1974, John was united in marriage to Barbara Jean (Bowman) Finch in North Bend and it's where they raised their children. They resided there until 1999 when they moved to Sedro-Woolley.
John was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #174, the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, twice a week poker games and loved watching sports all the time. John loved telling stories, visiting with friends and he loved being with his family.
John is survived by his children; Teri Wilhight and husband, Steve of Saint James City, FL, Del Solomon of North Bend, WA, Debbie Maxson and husband, Ted of Sedro-Woolley, WA and Ken Finch and companion, Rose Wilburg of Sedro-Woolley, WA; sister, Gloria Margrieter of Burlington, WA; brother, Roy Solomon and wife, Debbie of North Bend, WA and sister-in-law, Jackie Solomon of Concrete, WA; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Jean and brothers, Rusty & Wayne Solomon.
Memorials in honor of John are suggested to the Sedro-Woolley Eagles Scholarship Fund.
Private family inurnment will be held at Mount Si Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.