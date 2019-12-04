|
|
June 21, 1934 -
November 20, 2019
John Lavallee, 85, passed away peacefully in Anacortes, Washington, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
He was born to Nora Heneghen Lavallee and Gerard Lavallee in New York City on June 21, 1934.
He spent much of his childhood with his aunt and Uncle Jeanne and Gaston Lavallee in Montreal, Canada.
After serving in the US Navy, John settled his life in Seattle, Washington and married Juanita Lavallee and raised their daughter Linda in Seattle, Washington.
Years later, John met and married Judy who predeceased him in 2014. They had a love story kind of marriage for over 20 years, residing in Anacortes, Washington, for over 10 years. They loved to travel within the US and abroad before Judy passed on.
John had a passion for sailing, skiing, cooking, and great interest in world war history.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Linda of Washington, now California, her spouse Robert and his grandson Andy. John also leaves behind two other adult children as well as step-children he cherished as his own with Judy: Todd, Gregg and Sherie and their spouses. He also is survived by sisters Patricia, Theresa and brothers Hugh and Tom. Several nieces and nephews survive as well as cousins Gabrielle Pierce and Jeannette Grose of New York State.
He was also predeceased by his beloved cousin, Ruth Aruta, of New York State.
John was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous of 35 years. He was an inspiration to so many and helped others to find and sustain sobriety.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Anacortes in Spring 2020 on a date and location to be determined.
Please see Legacy.com to write your condolences and share funny stories as many knew how John was incredibly funny and this would be a nice way to continue his legacy.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 5, 2019