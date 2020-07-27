September 16, 1929 -
July 16, 2020
Jack passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16 at Rosario Assisted Living in Anacortes, WA.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jack was the oldest child of Edward and Mary (Lynch) Dunphy, Irish immigrants who instilled in him the values of hard work and family that he followed throughout his life.
After graduating from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Jack headed to Washington, DC. He attained a law degree from American University, met his future wife, and embarked on a 30- year career in government service. Following several years in New York and Louisiana, Jack and his young family settled back in the DC area, where he stayed until his retirement.
Jack had a passion for flying and spent many happy hours tinkering on his beloved Cessna and exploring the country. A small plane could not fly overhead without him looking up with a smile on his face as he tried to identify it.
Jack moved to Anacortes in 2006 to be near his daughter and her family and immediately became an active part of the community. He never missed an opportunity to attend his grandchildren's plays, sporting events or other activities as a proud, encouraging supporter. He often said how lucky he was to live in a town with a wonderful library, senior center and hospital, where he was a longtime volunteer.
Jack took full advantage of lectures, concerts and exhibits, carefully adding dates to his trusty calendar. His natural curiosity was sated by the many Senior College courses he took over the years, never missing a semester and always grateful for the knowledgeable instructors.
Jack was a kind, polite gentleman until the end, never complaining, even as age took its toll. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jack leaves behind his brother Kevin; children: Daniel Dunphy, Mary Lyons (Pat), and Kathleen Dunphy (Randy Smart); and grandchildren: Michael Dunphy and Patrick and Meaghan Lyons. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Robert and son Michael.
The family greatly appreciates the care and kindness of Dr. Charles Kotal and the caregivers and staff at Chandler's Square and Rosario Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Island Hospital or the Anacortes Senior Center.
To share memories of Jack, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.