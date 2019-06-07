

John Patrick FitzGerald, 67, passed away on May 29, 2019, in Burlington, WA, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty FitzGerald.



John is survived by his brothers and sisters, Steve (Sue) FitzGerald, Michele (Leo) Roozen, Laurie (John) Jewell, and Tim (Linda) FitzGerald, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.



The family would like to thank the owners/operators of the Ovenell Home ALF, John & Debbie Zimmermann and Tony & Lucy Zimmermann, as well as primary care givers, Charity and Robin, for their unconditional love, care and compassion during John's final few months. The same must be said for Dr. Estep and the caring staff of Hospice of the Northwest.



John voluntarily participated in several experimental cancer treatment programs knowing full well that there was a limited chance they would provide any positive impact for himself. Not unlike so many before him, he was proud to possibly make a small impact on finding a cure for others in the future. RIP John Patrick FitzGerald!!



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 9, 2019