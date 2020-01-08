|
|
December 20, 1950 -
January 1, 2020
Early morning on January 1st, our beloved John passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
John was born December 20, 1950 to parents Edward and Mary Brown.
His childhood was spent in Conway until the family moved to Mount Vernon where John attended high school and graduated in 1969.
In 1974, John married the love of his life Shirley Eldridge and in 1976 their daughter Jennifer was born. John became a CPA that same year and opened his own practice in 1979. He continued working until his death.
John was one in a million. His very presence touched so many lives and nothing gave him greater pleasure than helping others in any way he could. Whether it be through his work or just through his conversation, John loved people and it showed. Words can not express how wonderful John was and how his faith in the Lord carried him through every aspect of his life.
His unwavering commitment to the Seattle Mariners was just one of the many things we loved about John. His favorite vacation spots on the Oregon Coast were part of his annual trip and something he and Shirley enjoyed immensely. His quick wit and sarcasm were just some of his many charms. And he will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched through the years. He will remain in our hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Brown. His brother Ronald Brown. His niece Cinnamon Mancuso. His very special in-laws Kenneth and Ruth Eldridge. And various aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Shirley and their adoring daughter Jennifer. His sister Geraldine Squire and husband Bob. His nephew Tony Mancuso. Sister-in-law Christine Bell, husband Gerald and their children Knut and Kimberly. His nieces Julie Chin, Susie Hasson and Lisa Aweeka and nephew Ken Hasson. Along with other aunts, uncles and cousins. And his office family.
A memorial for John will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 3:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Please share your thoughts of John and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 9, 2020