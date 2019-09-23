|
May 24, 1941 -
September 14, 2019
John Shelby "Stubby" Slater, 78, of Anacortes passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House after battling numerous illnesses.
He was born on May 24, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Travis G. & Edna (Eaves) Slater.
John leaves behind his wife and loving partner in life's journey of 57 years, Cathy Slater (Turner); three children (spouses): John Slater, Jeff Shelby (Emily) Slater and, Carol Anne (Dane Lee); his four grandchildren: Corbin and Gavin Lee, Ashley and Travis Slater; honorary daughter, Julie Slater and loyal friend Doug Miller.
A Graveside Service with Military Funeral Honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery with a reception following at Skyline Beach Club.
Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 25, 2019