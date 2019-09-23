|
|
May 24, 1941 -
September 14, 2019
John Shelby "Stubby" Slater, 78, of Anacortes passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House after battling numerous illnesses.
He was born on May 24, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Travis G. & Edna (Eaves) Slater. Raised Southern... "yes sir, no ma'am," hats off in the house and shirts on while at the table were a few of the house rules of respect. He was always prepared to lend a helping hand to his friends and family.
His school years in New Jersey were made more adventurous working as a golf caddy and dancing on American Bandstand. He moved to Anacortes in 1958 with his family when his father was transferred for the opening of the Texaco Oil Refinery. Shortly after, he enlisted in the Army.
As a veteran of the Vietnam War, his experience overseeing the motor pool led to an initial civilian career as a mechanic. After working at Frontier Ford, he then took a job at the Texaco Oil Refinery becoming a Crude Unit Operator where he made many lifelong friends. He retired in 1999.
In addition to his appreciation for all veterans, he had a love of Ford trucks. He was happiest with his Ford truck packed with camping and fishing gear, classic country on the radio headed to the Twisp River with his family. Other travelling adventures included antiquing and playing cards.
A special thank you to the staff at Island Hospital for the many days of care after numerous stays. We also thank the Whatcom Hospice House that provided a place of comfort for his final days.
He was preceded in death by his parents Travis G. & Edna (Eaves) Slater and siblings Mildred Gomez, Tracy Slater, Gilbert Slater.
John leaves behind his wife and loving partner in life's journey of 57 years, Cathy Slater (Turner); three children (spouses): John Slater, Jeff Shelby (Emily) Slater and, Carol Anne (Dane Lee); his four grandchildren: Corbin and Gavin Lee, Ashley and Travis Slater; honorary daughter, Julie Slater and loyal friend Doug Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Anacortes American Legion or the Combat Veterans International at PO Box 28716 Bellingham, WA 98228.
A Graveside Service with Military Funeral Honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery with a reception following at Skyline Beach Club.
Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 25, 2019