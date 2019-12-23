|
|
February 25, 1943 -
December 20, 2019
John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 20, replacing the grip of Parkinson's Disease with the welcoming, loving arms of Jesus.
He was born February 25, 1943 in Spokane, Washington to Thomas and Helen Giboney. He resided in the Spokane Valley and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1961. He attended Washington State University, graduating in 1965. Soon thereafter, he married his high school sweetheart Betty Ann Kauffman, September 3, 1965.
He joined Shell Oil in 1968 and retired in 2008. Through his years with Shell Oil, John and his family had the opportunity to live in and explore multiple cities.
He is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Nancy Flanagan (Jim), son Steven Giboney (Karen) and four grandchildren, Meagan & Nathan Giboney, and Lindsey & Rachel Flanagan. John is also survived by two younger brothers, Rick Giboney (Patti) and Gregg Giboney (Sue).
In Anacortes, John was very involved with Kiwanis, Skagit County Marine Resources Committee, and served as an Elder and Deacon at church. John took pride in his involvement with the building addition to the church.
John enjoyed coaching T-ball for Nancy & Steven, and in later years he enjoyed wood working and watching his four grandchildren participate in various musical and athletic activities.
A Memorial Service with Reception will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks for the amazing and loving care provided to John by Home Instead (at home healthcare) and Hospice.
Memorial gifts in John's name may be directed to The Parkinson's Foundation, Noon Kiwanis of Anacortes, or Hospice of the NW.
To share memories of John, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 24, 2019