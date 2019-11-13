|
November 12, 1930 -
September 14, 2019
John Vernon Beitler, 88, a resident of Burlington, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
John was born on November 12, 1930 in St. John, Kansas, the son of George & Pauline (Parker) Beitler.
The family later moved to southern California then to Washington. He attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1948.
John then served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army serving with the 82nd Airborne Division.
On March 23, 1956 he was united in marriage to Eileen Allen.
John first worked in the woods logging, later moving on to work construction.
When the first section of I-5 was built starting at 145th Street in Seattle, he ran concrete cutting saws cutting joints in the new concrete. He also worked on the second bridge that was built over the Swinomish Slough.
He later moved on to operating truck cranes and tower cranes working on many of the tall buildings in Seattle, Bellevue and other east side areas.
John was one of the original competitors at Skagit Speedway when the track opened in the early 1950's, and he also served on the track's Safety Committee for several years. He was a life member of the BPOE in Mount Vernon; a life member of the Burlington United Masonic Lodge in Sedro-Woolley; the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valley of Bellingham and the Nile Shriners in Seattle, where he was a longtime member of the Nile Shriner "Truckers" performing unite, performing at parades throughout the Northwest for many years. (This was one of his greatest pleasures).
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eileen of Burlington; son, Terry Beitler and wife Lisa of Burlington; daughter, Gerry "Rusty" Becker and husband Shawn of Springfield, OR; brother, Harold Beitler and wife Bonna of Sedro-Woolley; granddaughter, Debbie Fitts of Ukiah, CA; grandson, Ryan Rasar and wife Stephanie of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandson, Owen Rasar and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Juanita Crumrine and daughter, Peggy Rasar Terrill.
No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held in the early spring. Private inurnment was held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 17, 2019