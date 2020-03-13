|
June 7, 1932 -
March 11, 2020
John "Mike" Williams, a long time resident of Mount Vernon, Washington, died in Rodeo, California on March 11, 2020.
Mike was born in Seattle to Edwin and Idella Williams.
Mike served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his service, he attended and graduated from Seattle University.
It was at SU that Mike met, and later married Helen. They had three children, Eileen, Kevin, and Colleen.
Mike retired as a certified financial planner. He was a lifelong fan of all things Seattle, especially the Seahawks. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and volunteering at Meals on Wheels, Kiwanis, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survivors include his daughters Eileen (Paul) and Colleen (Jeff). He also leaves behind his siblings, Diane, Patricia, Bookie, Terry (Marci), Dennis (Carol), and Norene Ott, whom he loved like a sister, as well as five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, and son Kevin.
Services are pending.
